Samsung Galaxy S9 will let you record super slow-motion full HD videos

We are just about to enter the Q4 2017 and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S9 have already started emerging. Recently a report had claimed the flagship will feature the 3D face detection technology.

Yet again, Etnews has come up with an interesting information. According to the publication, the Galaxy S9 would feature a 1,000 fps image sensor. It is the same sensor that is present on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZ1. Sony had introduced the 3-layer stacked CMOS image sensor equipped with a dedicated DRAM that can record super slow-motion full HD videos at 1,000 frames per second.

Just to give you some perspective, the iPhone 7 Plus supports slow-motion video shooting at 240fps.

Coming back to the report, not only Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, the 3-layer image sensor could be used on the Galaxy X Foldable smartphone as well. Samsung is expected to start the mass production of the 3-layer image sensor in November so that it can be employed on the Galaxy S9.

So in case, if the report turns out to be true Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be the first smartphones from Samsung to feature the 3-layer image sensor.

Talking about other expected features, the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo could arrive with a rear-facing dual camera setup, just like the Galaxy Note 8. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset is likely to power the smartphones along with 6GB of RAM. As for software, the devices are expected to run on Android 8.0 Oreo right out of the box.

Besides this, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is likely to have a nearly same display as its predecessor. This means its display will offer QHD+ resolution with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and curved edges.

Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy S9 duo around two months earlier than the usual time. Hence, we expect to see the flagships at the end of January 2018.