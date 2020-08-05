Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, And Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launched News oi-Vivek

For the first time in years, Samsung is conducting an online-only Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This year, the company is expected to launch a lot of devices, including a couple of new folding smartphones and the regular flagship devices from the Galaxy Note series with improvements on various fronts.

These devices have been massively leaked online and most of the features and specifications of these smartphones are already know to most of the smartphone enthusiasts. However, there are still some features that the company is expected to showcase at the launch event.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will start at 07:30 PM IST, where the brand will unveil one product after another. You can catch the live streaming of the launch event here and we will also be following the same and will offer real-time updates on the products and services that the company will launch.

Watch The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event Here

Auto Refresh Feeds Here are all the products that the company has launched during Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Galaxy Note20/Note20 Ultra Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Galaxy Buds Live Galaxy Watch3 Galaxy Z Fold2 These are the five latest Galaxy product. More details on the Z Fold2 will be shared on the September 1st and the pre-orders will also begin on the same day. The display will remain flexible even in low and high temperature. And it uses a complicated hinge mechanism. It uses UTG or ultra thin glass on the Z Fold 2, and the glass is thinner than the human hair. Z Fold2 has the most advanced foldable display on any smartphone and it also supports 5G and comes with a dual intelligent battery and it comes with a completely reengineered hinge. It now comes with a 6.2-inch full cover AMOLED display. Inside, the smartphone has a folding Infinity-O 7.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and the display layer has been optimized. The Z Fold2 comes in two colors with metal glass finish and the body is thinner with minimal gap between the screen when compared to the first generation product. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with a new unboxing experience. Galaxy Fold 2 is here with an improved design. The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Note20 and the Note20 Ultra will have new services. The company has collaborated with Google to offer nearby share feature. Samsung health app offers 120 different types of professionally designed fitness programs The Galaxy Watch3 can also be paired with the Samsung smart TV. It can also measure the blood oxygen level as well. Some of these features will be available via the software update. It offers features like blood pressure and ECG as well. It can measure ECG in just 30 seconds. Galaxy Watch3 has the largest watch face ecosystem in the industry over 80,000 options and it also has a rotatable bezel. It can detect the color and create custom watch faces based on the colors of the clothes. The design of the Watch3 is inspired by classic time pieces and it is available in two sizes and three colors and there is a titanium model as well. Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is here. Two pairs of Buds Live can be used with a single Galaxy Tab or Galaxy Note20 series smartphone. They cuts low band active noise up to 97 percent and they come with a three microphone setup. Buds Live also offer improved sound quality and are certified by AKG. THey also offer an open type active noise cancellation. They offer all-day comfort and it does not have a stem design. They offer up to 6 hours of playtime and the case can offer up to 21 hours of battery life. The case can easily fit in the pocket and it comes in three colors. These are eco-friendly and are made using recycled materials. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is here. SamsungDex now connects wirelessly with TVs. It also comes with a pro video mode, capable of recording high-resolution videos with better control over the subject and audio. Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with an all-new laser autofocus control for an improved video recording experience. Galaxy Note20 users will get 3 months of Xbox game pass for free. Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft (Xbox) to improve smartphone gaming experience. Xbox game pass ultimate will be available (Minecraft, Gear of Wars 5 and more) will be available on the Galaxy Note20 and some more Samsung smartphones and tablet. #TeamGalaxy announced in partnership with some of the famous artists. Tab S7 can be used as a second screen on a Windows OS powered laptop. The company is explaining some of the features of the Galaxy Tab S7. It comes with new apps that are tailormade for tablet. The tablet can also be connected to an external display with ease and it can replicate the entire UI. Galaxy Tab S7 series can run up to three apps simultaneously. The company also makes a smart case that comes with a built-in keyboard and a mouse for an enhanced user-experience. Tab S7 series comes in three new color options and the S-Pen can be attached to the tablet itself. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ are here with an all-metal unibody design and a new S-pen. These are also the most powerful Android tablets that the company has ever made. The S7 comes with 11-inch display and the S7+ offers 12.9-inch display. New S-Pen comes with AI based point prediction, offering lower latency and improving the overall user-experience. Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra comes with an all-new S-Pen that has been re-engineered to offer more features and better performance. It offers better feel and feel more premium. Samsung has partnered with Netflix to improve streaming experience Note20 Ultra uses glass etching technology, whereas the Note20 uses polycarbonate back panel. Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze color. 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra has a triple camera setup with an ultra-wide, wide, and a telephoto lens. Note20 and the Note20 Ultra have the fastest processor when compared to any of the previous Galaxy smartphone. Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Note20 is here. The company will launch five devices in the Galaxy ecosystem. Samsung CEO is on stage. Newly designed stage for the launch event. What do you think is the first product that the company will unveil? Galaxy Unpacked 2020 finally started. The event will begin in a few seconds. The event will start in 2 minutes.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 and these are the latest products from the company with flagship specifications and innovations.

