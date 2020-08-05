ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Set For Today: Live Stream, Expected Price And

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is all set to be unveiled today at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The company is believed to unveil a slew of devices including the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Live Stream

    The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event will be live-streamed online for fans across the world to catch up with the updates as the same unfold. The launch event will begin at 10 AM EST (7:30 PM IST) and users will be able to watch the live stream video via Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung Global Facebook page and Samsung.com.

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series Expected Price

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is expected to arrive at 949 euros (approx. Rs. 84,000) for the standard variant and 1049 euros (approx. Rs. 92,800) for the 5G variant. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is believed to be priced at 1299 euros (approx. Rs. 1,14,900) for the standard variant and 1349 euros (approx. Rs. 1,19,400) for the 5G variant. These are just speculations and we can get the official pricing of these upcoming flagship smartphones at the launch event today.

    Talking about the availability of these upcoming Samsung smartphones in India, we can expect these smartphones to be available in bronze, green, and black color options. And, the Galaxy Note20 series could be put up for sale from August 28 in the country.

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series Rumors

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 standard variant is speculated to arrive with a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 10MP selfie camera sensor. The device is believed to arrive with a 4300mAh battery and have IP68 certified build. The other goodies that we can expect from the company include reverse wireless charging and wireless charging.

     

    On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is believed to come with a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor along with the other sensors, an improved S-Pen stylus and others such as 120Hz refresh rate. The other aspects that we can expect from the device include 12GB of RAM and Ultra-Wide Band technology.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
