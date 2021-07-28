Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Trailer Offers A Glimpse Of Galaxy Z Fold 3 News oi-Rohit Arora

After weeks of leaks and rumors, we finally have an official glimpse of the 3rd generation Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. The new trailer released by Samsung offers a brief look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, slated to launch on August 11, 2021, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The new foldable smartphone is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event teaser focuses on the ever-evolving design of mobile devices over the years. The candy bar feature-phones were replaced by full-screen devices, and how Samsung is now going one step ahead to reshape the smartphone user experience with its foldable smartphones.

As the video moves towards the end, it shows the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 opening up in the same book format revealing the sides, volume rockers, SIM-card tray, and the big foldable screen. The design seems to reveal the metal frame and the rounded corners with the SIM-card tray placed on the right side of the handset and some physical buttons positioned on the left-hand side. The silver frame seems to have been given a brushed metal finish to offer a premium in-hand feel to the foldable device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be more durable, lighter, and slimmer than its predecessor. The new smartphone will most likely flaunt a 7.5-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz foldable screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S-Pen stylus and is expected to be powered by a smaller 4,380 mAh battery cell.

As per some reports, the foldable phone will most likely come equipped with a familiar triple-lens camera featuring three 12MP sensors including a primary sensor, ultra-wide, and telephoto with 2X optical zoom.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, a pair of truly wireless earbuds, and a Galaxy Wearable. The new Galaxy Foldable handsets will most probably run on the new version of its One UI custom skin- OneUI 3.1.1. The new OneUI skin will feature even more partner apps to make the most of the fold-out format on the 3rd generation Galaxy Foldable devices. The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be broadcasted on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com.

