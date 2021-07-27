Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy Foldable Smartphones Can Debut With New OneUI 3.1.1 News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung's next major software update for its smartphones is likely to be called OneUI 3.1.1 and could debut next month with the launch of new Galaxy Foldable smartphones. Samsung will showcase the new version of its One UI custom skin during its annual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, which is set to happen on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:30 PM IST.

The new OneUI 3.1.1 will be made available to the Galaxy S21-series devices in late August. Besides, the software update will also be rolled out to older premium Galaxy smartphones and some mid-range Galaxy handsets including the Note 20-series, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy F62, etc.

Samsung Galaxy OneUI 3.1.1

Since Samsung is planning to release the new OneUI update with the 3rd generation foldable smartphones, we can expect to see some new software enhancements centered around the S-Pen functionality on foldable displays. The OneUI 3.1.1 could offer better support for productivity and creativity-centric apps on foldable displays. Moreover, the OneUI 3.1.1 will feature even more partner apps to make the most of the fold-out format on the 3rd generation Galaxy Foldable devices.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will most likely undergo some major software changes to support the S-Pen stylus on the foldable screen form factor.

Along with the new OneUI 3.1.1, Samsung will also unveil the new operating system for its wearables. Samsung, in a post, confirmed that the new One UI Watch user interface, jointly developed with Google, will offer deep integration with Galaxy devices and will offer consistent connectivity between the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphones. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first smartwatch to run the new wearable OS.

Samsung OneUI 3.1.1 will most likely bring more seamless functionality for foldable displays and new visual enhancements.

What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 is set to happen on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:30 PM IST, and will broadcast on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com. Samsung will most likely unveil four new devices on the big yearly event, including two new foldable smartphones, one Galaxy Watch, and a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first Fold-series device to feature S-Pen stylus support. The new Fold will most likely feature a 7.5-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz foldable screen and is expected to be powered by a smaller 4,380 mAh battery cell. It will be lighter and sleeker than the last year's Galaxy Fold smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone will hit shelves in a new dual-tone design with distinctive color schemes. The flip handset is expected to flaunt a 6.67-inch Full HD+ foldable screen and a 1.9-inch secondary display.

The new Galaxy wearable will most likely be unveiled in two sizes (40mm & 44mm) and is expected to flaunt a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with an IP68 water-dust resistant casing.

Lastly, Samsung is also expected to launch an upgraded version of its popular truly wireless earbuds- Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Buds 2 will feature Active Noise Cancellation and improved battery life.

