Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Leaked Live Image Reveals Design

We already know that Samsung is all set to launch the next-generation smartphone in the Galaxy W series. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy W21 5G, which is awaiting its China launch on November 4. Similar to the other devices in the series, this will also be a foldable smartphone and is said to be almost reminiscent to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Prior to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy W21 5G, live images of the smartphone have been popped up online. The leaked image gives us an idea of what we can expect from the upcoming Samsung smartphone in terms of design and looks.

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Leaked Live Image

As per the leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy W21 5G, the device appears to feature a triple-camera module at the rear with the three sensors arranged vertically. The camera module is likely to be arranged in a rectangular module and comprises of an LED flash. The rear of the smartphone seems to be textured and have vertical lines running from the top to bottom.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is said to flaunt a secondary display that will let users operate the device in the folded state. The display on the exterior is likely to have a center-aligned punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. In all means, the camera specifications of both smartphones are believed to be the same. And, there is a fair chance for the device to have relatively more upgraded specs than its predecessor in the Galaxy W series.

What To Expect?

As of now, the other details regarding the Samsung Galaxy W21 5G remain unknown. However, one thing that we know is that the upcoming foldable Samsung smartphone is all set to be unveiled on November 4 revealing all the details. As we need not wait for long, we can expect further reports to surface online shedding more clarity.

