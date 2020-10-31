Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone Expected To Launch On November 4: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the W21 5G foldable phone which will be a China Telecom variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Samsung W21 5G is reportedly going to launch on November 4 at 5.30 pm local time (3 pm IST). The Samsung W21 5G recently made its appearance on TENAA, detailing the features.

Samsung W21 5G Details

As per the TEENA listing, the phone will be offered in a unique gold color variant, while the regular Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available in India in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color options.

As per the listing, the Samsung W21 5G has a model number SM-W2021. The inner display of the handset will measure 7.53-inch which is listed to offer a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels and the cover display will measure 6.23-inch and will offer a resolution of 816 x 2260 pixels. Besides, the handset is also expected to offer 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device will get its power from the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset which clocks at 3.09GHz. It will come in 12GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage options. However, there will be no microSD slot for additional storage expansion. In terms of cameras, it is listed to feature a triple rear camera setup with three 12MP sensors. Upfront, the phone is likely to pack a 12MP selfie snapper.

Furthermore, a dual-cell battery unit with a capacity of 2,090 mAh and 2,160 mAh will fuel the device and will pack a 25W fast charging technology. It is believed to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the foldable phone will measure 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.2mm dimensions and weighs 288 grams.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also under development. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 is believed to come with three displays and a unique design.

