ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone to use SD 8150 SoC and run Android Pie

Galaxy X processor, codename and OS have been revealed!

By

Related Articles

    It looks like the Galaxy S9 Android Pie update has revealed interesting details about the upcoming smartphones from Samsung. Recently, we saw that the core files of the update have revealed that the next-generation flagship smartphone - Galaxy S10 will be launched in four models. It also shed light on a Winner, which is believed to be the codename of the long-rumored Samsung foldable smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone to run Android Pie

    Now, a fresh information from XDA Developers shows the chipset used by these upcoming smartphones. Surprisingly, it is the Snapdragon 8150 SoC. While the Galaxy S10 duo is expected to go official only in 2019, it has been confirmed that the foldable smartphone likely dubbed Galaxy X will be launched later this year.

    Rumored Galaxy X specifications

    Samsung Galaxy X, the foldable smartphone in the making is rumored to arrive with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is likely to use the company's in-house Exynos 9810 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S10 is also being speculated to use the Exynos 9820 SoC. As it is a foldable smartphone, the major USP of this device will be its foldable display, which is believed to be a 7-inch flexible OLED panel that can be folded at the middle.

    As of now, the exact launch date and availability of the device remain a mystery. It is believed that the device could be launched next month at the company's Development Conference to be hosted in the US. And, previous rumors have hinted that it would be the most expensive smartphone to be launched by Samsung till date costing a whopping $1,500 (approx. Rs. 1,07,000). But this pricing makes sense as the device is a result of a lot of patents and implementations to achieve the foldable design.

    While the other aspects of the smartphone aren't made official, we can expect the foldable device to set a benchmark for the flagship smartphones from other companies. Let's wait for a few more days to know more about the upcoming Samsung device to know more about its other aspects.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue