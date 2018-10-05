Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone to use SD 8150 SoC and run Android Pie

It looks like the Galaxy S9 Android Pie update has revealed interesting details about the upcoming smartphones from Samsung. Recently, we saw that the core files of the update have revealed that the next-generation flagship smartphone - Galaxy S10 will be launched in four models. It also shed light on a Winner, which is believed to be the codename of the long-rumored Samsung foldable smartphone.

Now, a fresh information from XDA Developers shows the chipset used by these upcoming smartphones. Surprisingly, it is the Snapdragon 8150 SoC. While the Galaxy S10 duo is expected to go official only in 2019, it has been confirmed that the foldable smartphone likely dubbed Galaxy X will be launched later this year.

Rumored Galaxy X specifications

Samsung Galaxy X, the foldable smartphone in the making is rumored to arrive with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is likely to use the company's in-house Exynos 9810 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S10 is also being speculated to use the Exynos 9820 SoC. As it is a foldable smartphone, the major USP of this device will be its foldable display, which is believed to be a 7-inch flexible OLED panel that can be folded at the middle.

As of now, the exact launch date and availability of the device remain a mystery. It is believed that the device could be launched next month at the company's Development Conference to be hosted in the US. And, previous rumors have hinted that it would be the most expensive smartphone to be launched by Samsung till date costing a whopping $1,500 (approx. Rs. 1,07,000). But this pricing makes sense as the device is a result of a lot of patents and implementations to achieve the foldable design.

While the other aspects of the smartphone aren't made official, we can expect the foldable device to set a benchmark for the flagship smartphones from other companies. Let's wait for a few more days to know more about the upcoming Samsung device to know more about its other aspects.