Samsung Galaxy X, the foldable smartphone could be unveiled in 2018

We know that Samsung Galaxy X, the foldable smartphone is in the making. But the question in our mind is when exactly will this smartphone will be made available.

Samsung was one of the pioneers in the industry to launch the Galaxy Round, a smartphone featuring a curved display. But this smartphone did not make its way in many global markets. Now, there are many brands working on foldable smartphones such as LG and Apple and Samsung will not be the only one to launch such a device. Though we expect the Samsung fans to be the first ones to get their hands on a smartphone with a foldable display.

Back in September this year, Ko Dong-jin, the Samsung president revealed that they are in plans to launch the foldable device in 2018. The industry sources claim that Samsung Display has already developed a foldable panel with 1.0R curvature. This means the screen can be folded completely inward just like a sheet of paper.

A Business Korea report states that Samsung will use plastic materials for the foldable display smartphone. The company has applied for many technology patents related to such a device but not all technologies will be implemented with the upcoming Galaxy X.

The report also cites that Samsung might launch the Galaxy X in 2018 in order to keep LG away from aiding Apple in releasing the world's first foldable smartphone. We recently saw that Apple filed a patent for a foldable iPhone and it is speculated that LG Display will supply the foldable panels to Apple.

For now, LG Display is in plans to launch their first foldable panel with 2.5R curvature in 2018. And, a foldable panel with 1.0R curvature is believed to be ready by 2019. As per the existing media reports, the foldable smartphones are to get commercialized in the coming years.