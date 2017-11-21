Samsung Galaxy X support page confirms existence of foldable smartphone

A foldable smartphone from Samsung is in the making since long. The device alleged to be the Galaxy X and we have come across several rumors and leaks regarding the same.

Previous rumors have tipped that the Galaxy X will carry the model number SM-G888N0. There are claims that the smartphone might not be launched until next year but the support page of the same on Samsung Korea website seemingly confirms that the launch of the device is not going to be a long wait. The support page on the official website spotted by Mobiel Kopen via LetsGoDigital does not shed light on the specifications of the device but just confirms the existence of the foldable smartphone.

A few months back, the Samsung Galaxy SM-G888N0 received the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications. Still, the complete specifications of the device aren't known. The device is expected to flaunt a similar hinge design as we have seen on the ZTE Axon M. The Galaxy X is believed to feature a flip-phone form factor instead of a book-like design.

The key specifications such as the processor used and the screen size are not known. There are speculations that the device might be equipped with an Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 chipset as the upcoming flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Contradictory to the same, there are speculations that the device might stick onto the top processors of this year seen on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

We can expect the Galaxy X to be launched initially in the home country of Samsung and also be certified there. Samsung might decide to release the device in the other countries at a later time based on the reception that it has got.

Given that Samsung has done with the major launches in the smartphone arena for this year, we believe that the next big launches will happen only in the early next year. So let's await the launch of the foldable smartphone to happen in the first few months of 2018.