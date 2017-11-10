Samsung Galaxy X user interface revealed in a new patent leak

We have been hearing about foldable smartphones for quite some time now and there are very few manufacturers like ZTE that have come up with an actual smartphone and others are seemingly working on developing a foldable device.

One popular smartphone brand Samsung has been in the news on several occasions and previous reports have said that the handset maker has been working on a foldable smartphone called Samsung Galaxy X. While there have been many rumors and leaks Samsung has now filed a new patent that basically shows how the interface of the alleged phone will look like.

And basically, with this filing, we are getting more close to Samsung finally making this device a reality. The recent patent application which has been titled "Electronic Device Comprising Multiple Display and Method for Controlling Thereof," from Samsung reveals what many are saying to be the interface of the Galaxy X. Besides, the patent further shows a foldable, dual-screen phone.

SamMobile, notes that the UI appears to be quite similar to that of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7. From the images attached to the patent, it looks like Galaxy X can be used both in portrait and landscape modes in a similar fashion like the ZTE Axon M foldable smartphone. Moreover, Samsung's foldable smartphone will also have two separate panels instead of one continuous display panel.

Further, the patent also reveals that an interface with the main screen and a secondary display. Apps can be placed on both the screen with each screen having its recent apps menu.

Like mentioned earlier, the UI is similar to Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7. If Samsung launches the Galaxy X around next year, then we can expect a UI that we currently see in the Galaxy S8, or for that matter the Galaxy S9.

The company has not yet announced the existence of these smartphones, but if the rumors are to be believed, the smartphone might be launched either by the end of this year or by early 2018.

