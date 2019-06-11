Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s Is A Rugged Smartphone With Water Resistance Certification News oi-Vivek

After a long time, Samsung has launched a new rugged smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s in Europe. The Galaxy XCover 4s is a mid-tier phone from Samsung, built to last. Here is everything you need to know about the latest rugged offering from the South Korean tech giant.

Design - Built to last

Just like most of the rugged phones, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s is made to withstand falls and impacts. The device is not only IP68 rated but, it also comes with MIL-STD 810G certification, which is a US military standard for rugged electronics.

As the smartphone is made to last longer, it uses a polycarbonate body, which can observe major force and pressure, without breaking the functionality of the smartphone.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with 720p resolution. The Exynos 7885 SoC powers the smartphone with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. As per the optics are concerned, the device features a 16 MP primary camera at the back with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 aperture.

The mobile offers a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion, up to 512 GB. With respect to connectivity, the device does offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE with VoLTE support.

The smartphone runs on custom One UI based on Android 9 Pie and is fueled by a 2800 mAh battery. Currently, the device retails in Italy for €299.99. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s in India.

What do we think about the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s?

We do buy the concept of rugged smartphones, which offers added protection to safeguard the device, especially with an affordable price tag.

One can attain similar protection to a smartphone by opting the right kind of case or cover. However, features like IP rating and MIL-STD 810G does make the device more secure and strong. Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s will be useful for those, who work around hazardous areas, or who work around heavy machinery or water.