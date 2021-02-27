Just In
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Design Leaked; Notch-Less Display Tipped
Samsung Galaxy series has given us some sleek and elegant smartphones over the years. At the same time, we have the Samsung Galaxy XCover series, which features rugged designs with some of the toughest features. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 is going to be the next in line in the series and the design details have just been leaked.
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Design Leaked
The leaked details come from popular leaker Evan Blass via Voice who reveals the images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy XCover 5. From the looks of it, Samsung has bid adieu to notches and the punch-hole cutouts. Instead, one can spot a large chin and a forehead on the upcoming smartphone.
It looks like the front-facing camera will be placed on this thick forehead. Other details spotted include a highlighted XCover key on the left side of the device. This particular button features red highlights to make a striking design statement. The rumored Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will sport the power and volume keys on the right side.
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5: What To Expect
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 key specs:— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) February 2, 2021
-5.3 inch display, HD+ resolution with 1600 x 900 pixels
-4GB RAM + 64GB ROM
-16MP Rear
-5MP Front
-3000mAh battery
-15W charging
-USB-C port
-Color: Black
-LTE support pic.twitter.com/qBIIajcznP
This isn't the first time we're hearing of the new Samsung Galaxy XCover 5. If previous reports are to be believed, we can expect to see a 5.3-inch display layered with the TFT LCD panels with a 720p HD+ resolution. The camera department on the Galaxy XCover 5 is said to include a single 16MP camera at the rear with a 5MP selfie shooter in the front.
The alleged Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will run Android 11 based on the One UI3.x. The rumored rugged smartphone is said to draw power from the in-house Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Users can further expand the storage via microSD card storage. The phone would also include a 3,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging features.
What makes the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 is its rugged features and design. The phone would include the Military Standard-810G and IP68 certification, making it resistant to falls and weather conditions. The new Samsung smartphone would also include Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox security, and NFC support.
