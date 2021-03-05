ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Military-Grade Smartphone Announced; Features, Price, Availablity

    Samsung Galaxy smartphone series has given us several elegant, sleek devices with power-packed features. Now get set to welcome the rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 smartphone, which has just debuted in the European market. As the name suggests, the new smartphone comes as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4, which launched nearly four years ago.

    Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Military-Grade Smartphone Announced

     

    Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Price

    The new Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will cost GBP 329 (around Rs. 33,300) and will be available in the European market starting March 12. For now, there is no mention of the international availability of the device. Samsung has released the new rugged smartphone in a single black color option.

    Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Features

    One of the outstanding features of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 is its design. The smartphone can withstand 1.5-meter drop and 1.5-meter water resistance for up to 30 minutes. It also packs a 'hot key' on the left side of the device that can perform several tasks.

    With IP68 protection, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 is resistant to water and heat. Plus, it includes the MIL-STD810H certification. The smartphone flaunts a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display with thick bezels on all four sides. On the surface, it looks like any other smartphone with a sleek and easy-to-hold design. However, it stands apart with its military-grade protection.

    Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Specifications

    Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 draws power from the octa-core Exynos 850 chipset with 4B RAM and 64GB default storage. The smartphone runs the latest Android 11 OS and packs a removable 3,000 mAh battery that can be replaced. Other features include in-built facial recognition.

    The camera department includes a single 16MP sensor at the back. There's a 5MP selfie camera in the front housed in the top bezel of the display. It also includes several sensors onboard include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyro sensor. It also includes a USB Type-C port with Pogo Pin connectors for fast charging and NFC.

    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
