Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro With Android 10 Hits The Web

While several companies have launched numerous products at the CES 2020 show floor, Samsung seems to be all set to take the wraps off a new rugged smartphone. Well, the talk is about the rumored Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with the model number SM-G715F. In a recent development, the images of the device have surfaced online hinting at its imminent launch.

Similar to the other devices in the XCover series, this one is also believed to be water-resistant at up to 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. It is likely to come with the IP68 rating for the purpose. Also, it will be resistant to dust making it suitable for adventurous users. And, there will be US Military Standard MIL-STD-810G compliance that will make it resist up to 1.2 meters of falls, claims Winfuture.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rumored Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is believed to flaunt a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is said to arrive with an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is said to be accompanied by Mali-G72 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with up to 512GB of additional storage with a microSD card.

Running Android 10 topped with the company's One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is said to arrive with a dual-camera setup at the rear. This camera module is believed to comprise a 25MP primary camera sensor with LED flash and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, this soon-to-be-launched Samsung smartphone is likely to use a 13MP selfie camera.

Along with these, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is said to arrive with connectivity features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, WiFi, a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, and NFC. A 4020mAh battery is believed to power the device and what's interesting is that it could be a removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Expected Price

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is said to be priced under 500 euros (approx. Rs. 40,000). As of now, there is no official word regarding the rugged smartphone and we can expect it to be made available as early as February 2020 in Europe. The global availability of the smartphone remains unknown for now.

