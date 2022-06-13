Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 To Pack Larger Second Display, Better Hinge: Leaked Images Reveal News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up to launch several new smartphones and other gadgets. One such new device tipped is the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In the latest news, the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 were revealed, giving us a detailed look at the upcoming foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Live Images Leaked

Rumors and leaks of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been around for a while now. These speculations have also given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming foldable flagship. Now, leaked images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have also given us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming phone.

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 were shared by TechTalk. The clamshell design, the improved hinge mechanism, and the camera setup are evident here. What's more, it looks like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might even feature a slightly larger secondary display.

Samsung seems to have upgraded the design of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, especially at the hinge as it's less noticeable. The dual-camera setup at the rear black glass surface along with the LED flash complete the rear camera setup. More importantly, there seems to be a larger second display when compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

When flipped open, the leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 reveal the same punch-hole cutout display. There seems to be an under-display fingerprint and an in-display camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Features: New Upgrades Tipped

Like always, we can expect an upgraded module on the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Reports suggest the new foldable phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. It's also said to pack a bigger 3,300 mAh battery backed by an upgraded 25W fast charging support. That said, we're unsure if the adapter will be shipped with the box.

Reports also claim 512GB storage and up to 12GB RAM could debut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The upcoming Samsung foldable phone will debut at the August Unpacked 2022 event along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

