Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications Leaked; Is It Everything You Expect It To Be? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung disrupted the concept of foldable smartphones with the launch of its ambitious Galaxy Fold. Later, the company introduced another foldable smartphone but with a clamshell design and named it the Galaxy Z Flip. Off late, the rumor mill has been churning out details surrounding a new 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. The model has now visited Geekbench giving us a sneak peek into the hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Hardware Tipped Via Geekbench

As per the Geekbench database, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G bears the SM-F707B model number. The device will be run Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. Samsung has launched multiple devices this year and the majority of them ships with the Android 10 wrapped under One UI 2.0 custom skin. So, it would be safe to assume that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also feature this custom user interface.

Another high-end feature to embrace this smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. While the name of the processor is not revealed, the 'Kona' motherboard suggests it's the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This indicates a 5G network support.

The listing further suggests an 8GB RAM configuration; however, the storage capacity is yet to be revealed. Considering this will be a flagship model, we can expect the company to offer at least 128GB storage. It is also unknown if the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come with an external microSD card support. Coming to the benchmark performance, the device has achieved 970 and 3220 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Previous leaks suggested the device will arrive with a triple rear camera setup positioned horizontally. Besides, we are yet to get information on the remaining hardware such as display and battery. It is worth noting that the leaks have suggested black, white, and copper color options could be available during the sale.

What Are Our Thoughts On The Upcoming Device?

While the features and specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G are still at large, the suggested ones indicate another premium smartphone in the making. Its predecessor received a mixed response from the masses which is apparently due to the higher price tag. We expect the company to make some more improvements on the upcoming foldable smartphone and are waiting to see if this one gets its pricing right.

via

Best Mobiles in India