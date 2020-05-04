Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 With Triple-Camera Module Expected

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Design

The LetsGoDigital report reveals a patent filing for a new design, which confirms it as the successor of the Galaxy Z Flip. The patented image shows that the South Korean company is bringing in a couple of enhancements, especially with the rear design on the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2.

The report proposes two possible designs with revamped design details with Model A and Model B. The image of Model A showcases a triple-camera module setup horizontally. The flash unit and the small secondary screen is also shown alongside the triple cameras.

On the other hand, the Model B reveals a similar triple-camera module, placed vertically. Since the cameras are placed vertically, it provides more screen space for the secondary display. Looking back, the first Galaxy Z Flip packed a dual-camera setup, along with an LED flash and a secondary OLED display for quick notifications.

Samsung Foldable Smartphones

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung has also launched the Samsung Galaxy Fold, a smartphone that folds vertically, unlike the clamshell design of the flip phone. Multiple reports have noted that the company is working on the Galaxy Fold's successor, which is expected to be much cheaper than the first one.

More smartphone makers are showing interest in developing foldable phones. The latest to join is Xiaomi, which is speculated to be working on a flip phone. What's more, reports claim that Xiaomi is relying on Samsung for its foldable phone's display.

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. Of course, a triple camera is surely welcome, considering that Samsung is continuously working on enhancing its camera capabilities. At the same time, these are just speculations and we advise readers to take it with a grain of salt.