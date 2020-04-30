Samsung Working On 250MP Sensor: Will It Disrupt Smartphone Photography? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

It was recently reported that Samsung has been working on a 600MP image sensor, something to rival the human eye. While the ambitious project will take a while to complete, Samsung is meanwhile working on a 250MP sensor. After the success of the 108MP shooter on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the 250MP sensor seems to be the next mobile photography milestone for the company.

Samsung 250MP Sensor

Multiple sources have reported that the South Korean company is working on a 250MP image sensor that could be up to an inch in diagonal. As a comparison, the current 108MP image sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 1/1.33-inch. Considerably, the 108MP shooter is much smaller than the rumored 1-inch unit.

Known leaker Ice Universe on the Weibo forum says that the 250MP sensor could be the first 1/1-inch mobile chip or even larger, so it may not fit inside slimmer smartphone models. However, the exact specifications for the leaked 250MP ISOCELL sensor are still not available.

Samsung Ready With 150MP Sensor

Reports from the Chinese blog mydrivers note that Samsung has already completed the research and development for the new 150MP camera sensor. From the looks of it, Samsung is likely to deliver the advanced shooter in the smartphones launching later this year.

Apart from Samsung smartphones, a couple of Xiaomi flagship devices will also pack the 150MP camera lens. A couple of reports note that the Xiaomi smartphones launching in late 2021 could pack the 150MP sensors developed by Samsung.

To recall, the camera on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packed a quad-camera module with up to 100X zoom capabilities and with 8K video recording support. It included a 108MP primary shooter, 48MP telephoto sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and lastly a 0.3MP ToF sensor for bokeh effect. The camera performance has received positive reviews so far.

What About Samsung 600MP Shooter?

Speculations note that Samsung's 600MP camera shooter will surpass the human eye acuity. However, this sensor might not even fit in the future smartphones and could be used for other purposes. Also, there is no exact time frame for the 600MP sensor.

However, Samsung said that we might be seeing a much more advanced chipset sooner than we think. Let's hope that large sensors won't be relying on pixel binning too much as the 600MP resolution won't exactly surpass the human eye parameters.

Best Mobiles in India