    Xiaomi Flip Phone With Pop-Up Camera To Beat Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

    By
    |

    Foldable smartphone is one of the latest fads in the mobile industry that have received mixed reviews. Nevertheless, foldable phones are certainly trending and it looks like more brands want a piece of this pudding. The latest to venture in the saga is Xiaomi, which is said to be working on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival.

    When it comes to smartphone design, pop-up cameras to create a bezel-less screen is another trend that many brands have adopted. Apparently, Xiaomi is now aiming to create a foldable smartphone with a possible pop-up camera to present a bezel-less display.

    Reports from ZDNet Korea note that Xiaomi is taking up Samsung's offer of using the ultra-thin glass technology for its first foldable smartphone. The report notes that the Chinese smartphone maker is turning to its Korean rival in a bid to source flexible displays for an upcoming clamshell smartphone.

    The report goes on to note that there's a lack of supply from Samsung Display. This is why Xiaomi will be looking to buy its foldable displays from Chinese firms BOE and CSOT. These are the companies that supplied the display technology for the revamped Motorola RAZR with a similar clamshell design.

    But Xiaomi will go back to Samsung for its premium quality, the report suggested. Looking back, Xiaomi patented the foldable phone design back in December 2019 and has been experimenting with the design for a while now.

    Xiaomi, with its wide product portfolio, is one of the popular brands in India. The budget-friendly smartphones with premium features have received positive reviews from users. When it comes to the foldable phone, there are a couple of factors that might make or break Xiaomi's new venture.

    When Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip, it was certainly exciting. However, it didn't survive the teardown and its ultra-thin glass technology was found to be largely plastic. If Xiaomi can win over the display tech, it's already on its way to success.

    Besides, price is another factor to bear in mind. Both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr are priced above Rs. 1,00,000 in the Indian market. If Xiaomi can bring in the foldable phone for a lesser price bracket, it will certainly win over more audience.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
