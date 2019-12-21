Will 2020s Be The Decade Of Folding Phones? Features oi-Vivek

We have seen crazy developments with respect to smartphones, especially in the last five years. Presently, we now have smartphones with an almost bezel-less display, cameras that outperform entry-level DSLRs and chipsets that are as powerful as a gaming console.

We are just a few days behind away from a new decade, which is likely to take the smartphone technology to the next level. One aspect of this development will be related to the form factor. We think the upcoming decade will be filled with folding or foldable smartphones and here is why.

We Already Have Folding Phones

Brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola are some of the earlier players to jump into the folding phone bandwagon. Most of the folding smartphones that are currently offered are first-generation products and they are nowhere near to being a perfect device for normal day-to-day usage.

One clear advantage that a folding phone has over a regular form factor is the ease of use. A folding phone can offer more than double the form factor of a regular phone and it can also be carried in a jeans pocket.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has its own set of issues, so does the Huawei Mate X. Starting from 2020, brands are expected to launch folding phones that are more stable and ready to take the beating from normal usage.

As of now, we have a clamshell folding phone, folding phone that doubles as a tablet. In the coming days, we might have a newer form-factor for folding phones. A folding phone that can be rolled like a cloth, a folding phone like a wrist band, and the possibilities are infinite.

OnePlus is likely to be the newest member to showcase a foldable smartphone in early 2020, and the OnePlus Concept One is expected to be the first folding phone from the brand.

Better Battery Tech

With the upcoming battery technology that uses graphene instead of Li-ion, these phones might offer a week-long battery life by maintaining a slim profile. In the next two to three years, folding phones are likely to get more affordable and will be a common thing amongst the crowd.

Compared to a Li-ion battery, a graphene-based battery is expected to be thinner and can last longer (life cycle). These batteries might be expensive at first, however, they are going to be in the mainstreaming devices soon enough, which will reduce the cost of manufacturing.

