OnePlus To Showcase The Future Of Smartphones At CES 2020 - OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus recently teased about its upcoming product launch event in Las Vegas. Now, the company has officially confirmed that it will showcase the OnePlus Concept One, which is expected to be the first foldable smartphone, truely wireless earphones, or even a smartwatch.

Though the company has shared a short video, it does not hint/indicate the product that the company is going to showcase. Do note that, this is a three-day event from January 7 to January 10, where the brand is likely to showcase the prototypes of the upcoming products, including smartphones and accessories.

OnePlus usually launched its next-generation smartphones by the end of Q1 and the T series phones at the beginning of Q4 every year. This year, the company might have taken a different approach, as it is having an early event.

On the 6th anniversary of our founding, our commitment to doing things differently and pushing boundaries is stronger than ever.



OnePlus Folding Smartphone?

The name "OnePlus Concept One" sounds a lot like a next-generation product, something that is reminiscent of the Apple iPhone X. It is either expected to include new technology or a new design or even both at the same time. This could be the beginning of the new series of devices from OnePlus. Just like Samsung and Huawei, the company might launch a folding smartphone along with the regular flagships at least for the next few years.

Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have already launched their own iteration of the foldable smartphones. Now, OnePlus might showcase its iteration of folding smartphone, probably with state-of-the-art design and flagship hardware. If it is indeed a folding smartphone, then it is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from OnePlus, considering the prices of foldable smartphones from other brands.

OnePlus is currently celebrating its 6th anniversary with offers on a range of products like smartphones, cases, and other official accessories. This is also the best time to buy an OnePlus smartphone, considering the recent price cuts.

