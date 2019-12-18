ENGLISH

    OnePlus To Hold Special Event On January 10: What To Expect

    By
    |

    It looks like OnePlus is ready to showcase its next-generation products at CES 2020. The company has announced a special event in Las Vegas, where the brand might showcase new products or even expand its foot presence. It could announce the availability of some of its already available products in newer markets.

    OnePlus To Hold Special Event On January 10: What To Expect

     

    The event is scheduled for January 7 to 10, 2020, at WYNN. And, the company founder and CEO has also confirmed that it will showcase something special, reiterating the launch of a new phone or even an accessory.

    For a long time, there has been a talk that the company might launch its own smartwatch based on Android WearOS, and the same might be showcased at this event. The brand might also launch some lifestyle products or even tease its next-generation smartphones that are likely to hit the floor in Q2 2020.

    An Early Product Launch Cycle

    OnePlus has always been one of the first brands to launch phones with the flagship Qualcomm processors, at least for the last few years. Going forward, the company might have an early launch event at the very beginning of the year and the second event in either Q3 or Q4 of that year, similar to Samsung.

    We have already seen leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The latter is expected to be an affordable flagship smartphone from the company to tackle other affordable flagships from brands like Realme and Xiaomi.

     

    The OnePlus 8 Lite is also believed to be a flagship smartphone with some corner cuts to make it inexpensive. With a phone like this, the company might be planning to take on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and the Realme X2 Pro, some of the most affordable Qualcomm 855/855+ SoC powered smartphones in India.

