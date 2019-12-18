Just In
- 8 min ago National Broadband Mission Aims To Connect Rural Areas To The Internet By 2022
-
- 14 min ago JBL Reflect Eternal Headphones Uses Solar Panels For Unlimited Battery Life
- 33 min ago ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G With SD 865 SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago UltraSense Systems Develops New Sensor To Eliminate Physical Buttons On Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Feels Both Arhaan & Rashami Are Faking Love; Calls Them Bunty-Babli
- Sports Maxwell is a three-dimensional player, will return to squad soon: Finch
- News CAA: Protests outside Jamia enters 3rd day
- Finance RBI Now Plans To Make RTGS Available 24x7
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The Actress Whose Fashion Is Only Getting Stronger With Time
- Automobiles Toyota Glanza Finance Offers & Benefits For December 2019
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka During The Christmas Holidays
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
OnePlus To Hold Special Event On January 10: What To Expect
It looks like OnePlus is ready to showcase its next-generation products at CES 2020. The company has announced a special event in Las Vegas, where the brand might showcase new products or even expand its foot presence. It could announce the availability of some of its already available products in newer markets.
The event is scheduled for January 7 to 10, 2020, at WYNN. And, the company founder and CEO has also confirmed that it will showcase something special, reiterating the launch of a new phone or even an accessory.
For a long time, there has been a talk that the company might launch its own smartwatch based on Android WearOS, and the same might be showcased at this event. The brand might also launch some lifestyle products or even tease its next-generation smartphones that are likely to hit the floor in Q2 2020.
We'll show you something special. See you in Las Vegas.😎 https://t.co/22Vb4Gr0Zk— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 13, 2019
An Early Product Launch Cycle
OnePlus has always been one of the first brands to launch phones with the flagship Qualcomm processors, at least for the last few years. Going forward, the company might have an early launch event at the very beginning of the year and the second event in either Q3 or Q4 of that year, similar to Samsung.
We have already seen leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The latter is expected to be an affordable flagship smartphone from the company to tackle other affordable flagships from brands like Realme and Xiaomi.
The OnePlus 8 Lite is also believed to be a flagship smartphone with some corner cuts to make it inexpensive. With a phone like this, the company might be planning to take on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and the Realme X2 Pro, some of the most affordable Qualcomm 855/855+ SoC powered smartphones in India.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,985
-
1,09,894
-
15,999
-
36,591
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,899
-
34,985
-
15,999
-
25,999
-
47,200
-
19,999
-
17,999
-
9,999
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990
-
33,530
-
14,030
-
6,990
-
20,340
-
12,790