Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Concept Renders Surface Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A decade back, flip phones were quite common as these were slim and compact devices with hinges. Now, the flip phones have taken a different form with the name foldable phones. The smartphone market is edging towards the foldable smartphone trend with Android support, availability of bendable screens, and more.

Following Samsung and Huawei, the Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi is all set to be working on a foldable smartphone. Earlier this year, Xiaomi demonstrated a video online showing the functioning of a foldable smartphone. Wondering what's unique about this device? Well, the company sets itself different from the others in this space with two folding lines that let the right and left screen parts to be folded backward.

Following the same, LetsGoDigital came up with a concept of what we can expect from the Xiaomi foldable smartphone. Below, you can take a look at the 3D renders of the same.

Renewed Design

The Xiaomi foldable smartphone seems to have a renewed design. The foldable phone features a large flexible display that can be folded twice, hint reports. Based on the same, the render shows that the device could be thicker if it is folded. The camera lenses are positioned vertically and centered at the top of the rear panel.

Triple Rear Cameras

Well, the Xiaomi foldable smartphone appears to have triple cameras at the rear. This is not surprising as smartphones have started coming up with advanced triple and quad rear cameras. It is believed that there will be a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a tertiary telephoto lens with a 2x zoom.

When the device in question is unfolded, it is believed to reveal slim bezels. It has been visualized to miss out on a visible selfie camera as the same is said to be under the display. However, this does not bring any functional difference as it is only aesthetic.

Xiaomi Foldable Phone Launch

As of now, we know that a Xiaomi foldable smartphone is in the pipeline but there is no word regarding when the same will see the light of the day. Given that the company recently took the wraps off the Mi 9 Pro 5G and Mi MIX Alpha, it is believed that the launch of this device could be announced during the MWC 2020. However, there is no official word for now and we need to wait for the same. Moreover, it is known that this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will carry an expensive price tag.

Best Mobiles in India