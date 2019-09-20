Just In
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha: First smartphone With 100 percent Screen-To-Body Ratio
The Mi Mix 4 is a much anticipated premium Xiaomi smartphone set to go official on September 24, 2019. The smartphone has been splashing up via leaks for quite some time now giving insights on the renders. Now, it seems that the company will be launching this smartphone rebranded as Mi Mix Alpha. What's grabbing our attention is the 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. Let's have a look at the suggested renders:
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Specifications Tipped:
A post shared on Weibo by Xiaomi tips the upcoming Alpha smartphone. The poster indicates almost bezel-less design along with the specifications. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm's new generation premium chipset - the Snapdragon 855+.
The smartphone is said to come with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage configuration. It is likely to come pre-installed with the latest MIUI 11 interface. Some leaks have pointed at a triple-rear camera setup packing a massive 108MP primary sensor.
It could be a Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. It would be interesting to see if the device features a pop-up selfie camera or a foldable design considering the 100-percent screen-to-body ratio in the tow. As of now, the complete renders are under the wraps. We expect some more details to be available in the coming days.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Expected Specifications:
The Mi Mix 4 which is said to be the rebranded Mi Mix Alpha has been leaked with a quad-camera setup. The sensors are expected to be a 108MP primary lens, a 16MP secondary sensor, a 12MP tertiary sensor, and one periscope lens.
While the display size is undisclosed, the rumors have indicated a QuadHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The Mi Mix 4 could come with IP68 certification and get its fuel from a 4,500mAH battery. It is said to come with fast charging support (45W wired and 30W wireless).
