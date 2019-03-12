Xiaomi foldable smartphone concept video shows stunning design: Could it be real? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi foldable smartphone will be launched in the coming months.

This year has brought in a revolution in the smartphone arena as Samsung and Huawei launched foldable smartphones. Given the emergence of a new category, several brands have also started working on similar devices. One such brand is Xiaomi and we have been coming across reports regarding the foldable smartphone from the brand of late.

Earlier this year, the foldable Xiaomi smartphone's existence was confirmed as the company's CEO Lei Jun announced that the device is in the making. Even the 3D renders of the same were revealed online hinting at its presence. A video demo of the smartphone also made it to the internet.

Xiaomi foldable smartphone concepts

Now, a concept video of the foldable smartphone based on the 3D concept renders has been created by TechConfigurations, which is well known for creating concepts of upcoming smartphones. Going by the same, this device from Xiaomi appears to flaunt a stunning design with the ability to fold it twice. It shows the presence of a 6.5-inch display with it is folded and a whopping 10-inch display with its is unfolded.

Previously, Xiaomi stated that the foldable smartphone will have a symmetric double folded design, which perfectly combines the experience of a mobile phone and tablet in a practical and beautiful way.

At its rear, the concept render is designed to flaunt a triple camera module. There appears to be a USB Type-C port for charging as well as headphones as the device ditches a 3.5mm jack. Moving on to its rear, there appears to be a punch-hole design to provide room for the selfie camera. The foldable smartphone appears to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Dual Flex or Mix Flex?

From the existing reports, it looks like the company is prepping the device with two names Xiaomi Dual Flex and Mix Flex. The company is looking for suggestions regarding the final moniker. The company had already confirmed that the flexible folding screen is co-developed by Xiaomi and Visionox, its supply chain partner. Xiaomi itself will handle the development of the folding mechanism, design and MIUI adaptation.