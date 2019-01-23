Xiaomi dual-side foldable smartphone appears in official video

Earlier this month, an official Xiaomi teaser showed a foldable smartphone in a video. It appeared to have a huge tablet-like screen and can be folded on both sides. If it turns out to be authentic, then it could be the world's first dual-side foldable smartphone. It was seen running MIUI 10 with the UI being capable of adapting according to the screen size quickly.

Now, the company's co-founder and President Lin Bin has shared a video on Weibo. It is stated that device has been developed after fixing numerous technical issues related to folding screen technology, flexible cover technology, four-wheel drive folding shaft technology and adapting MIUI to the foldable display.

Xiaomi foldable smartphone video

As seen in the previous video, the large screen of this smartphone is seen to be folded on two sides to make it a compact device. It is touted to be the first world's first foldable phone featuring a dual-side foldable technology.

It is said that the symmetrical dual-folded form combines both the tablet and smartphone experience perfectly resulting in a beautiful and practical solution. This video shows that the screen doesn't turn off even on folding it. However, the company says that it is in the prototype stage, so we can expect it to be fixed in the final iteration.

If more people are interested in the foldable smartphone from the company, we can expect them to debut with its mass production in the future. It asks people for a name for this dual-side foldable smartphone as well. Notably, Xiaomi started the Mi Explorer programme to accept 20 Mi Fans and take them to attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 to happen from February 23 to 26. Maybe, we can expect the company to showcase its foldable smartphone at the trade show.

However, we cannot come to any conclusion when it comes to the foldable smartphone from the company. We need to wait for more details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone in the coming weeks.