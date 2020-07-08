Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Available At 50% Discount Via Galaxy Hours Sale News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has a couple of offers for its flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The sale comes as part of the Samsung Galaxy Hours, a weekly flash sale by Samsung India's official website. The flash sale, scheduled for tomorrow July 9, aims to attract buyers with these discount offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip At Discount

The Samsung Galaxy Hours offers three customers a chance to get a 50% cashback on Galaxy Z Flip. The flash sale also offers all customers buying Galaxy Z Flip during Galaxy Hours and is eligible for a one-time accidental damage protection service for one year. The foldable phone buyers also get the Galaxy Assured plan at zero cost.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Hours offers discounts on other Samsung products on the official Samsung website. Interested buyers can check discount offers on Samsung Galaxy products including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and accessories.

These offers include up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC, ICICI and, Citibank Bank credit and debit card transactions as well as up to Rs. 8,000 extra exchange value for old smartphones. Additionally, the Galaxy Assured for the Galaxy Z Flip customers provides up to 70 percent value of their device.

How To Avail Discount

The Samsung Galaxy Hours flash sale is scheduled for tomorrow, July 9 from 12 noon to 6 PM. Interested buyers can check the offers on the Samsung India official website. As stated, three lucky customers stand a chance to get 50% cashback on Galaxy Z Flip during this sale.

All these offers are valid for successful purchases made during Galaxy Hours flash sale on the official Samsung website. Consumers can also refer their friends and families, when they make a purchase, to unlock special benefits.

Should You Buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the first few foldable smartphones featuring a clamshell design. The smartphone features a first-of-its-kind foldable glass Infinity Flex Display for the 6.7-inch panel.

This discount, although limited to only three lucky people, makes it an attractive offer. Priced at Rs. 1,09,999, the Galaxy Z Flip is one of the most expensive smartphones. Interested buyers can try their luck with the Galaxy Hours sale.

