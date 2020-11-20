ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite Launch Tipped For 2021; Affordable Foldable Phone?

    By
    |

    Samsung is reportedly working on its next-gen foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip Lite. As per a tweet by @DSCCRoss, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip Lite next year which will feature the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology. However, the company has not shared any information about the Galaxy Z Flip Lite yet.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite Launch Tipped For 2021

     

    The upcoming foldable phone is said to be the most affordable phone from the South Korean tech giant. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip are the latest offerings from Samsung. Further, the report states that the next-gen foldable phone will cost cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip which is priced at Rs. 84,999. On the other hand, a report by SamMobile reveals that Samsung is working on the affordable foldable glass which may be used in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip Lite.

    What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite?

    Going by rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite will be an affordable phone. So, there will be chances to come with mid-range hardware specifications. Now, it remains to be seen how much lower the phone will cost than its predecessor.

    To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with dual-screen, the Snapdragon 855+ processor. Besides, the handset offers a dual primary camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens which supports 4K video recording. Fur selfies, it has a 10MP front camera.

    In addition, the company has the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in its store which is believed to feature a unique design with three displays. All in all, the company seems to be planning to expand its foldable smartphones family. Besides, another phone called the Galaxy Z Flip S is also in line.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X