Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite Launch Tipped For 2021; Affordable Foldable Phone?
Samsung is reportedly working on its next-gen foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip Lite. As per a tweet by @DSCCRoss, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip Lite next year which will feature the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology. However, the company has not shared any information about the Galaxy Z Flip Lite yet.
The upcoming foldable phone is said to be the most affordable phone from the South Korean tech giant. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip are the latest offerings from Samsung. Further, the report states that the next-gen foldable phone will cost cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip which is priced at Rs. 84,999. On the other hand, a report by SamMobile reveals that Samsung is working on the affordable foldable glass which may be used in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip Lite.
What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite?
Going by rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite will be an affordable phone. So, there will be chances to come with mid-range hardware specifications. Now, it remains to be seen how much lower the phone will cost than its predecessor.
To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with dual-screen, the Snapdragon 855+ processor. Besides, the handset offers a dual primary camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens which supports 4K video recording. Fur selfies, it has a 10MP front camera.
In addition, the company has the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in its store which is believed to feature a unique design with three displays. All in all, the company seems to be planning to expand its foldable smartphones family. Besides, another phone called the Galaxy Z Flip S is also in line.
