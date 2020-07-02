Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price Drop Alert: Rs. 7,000 Discount And Other Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched in India earlier this year. Months after its launch in the country, this foldable smartphone has received a slew of attractive offers and discounts luring buyers. Well, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has received a price cut, which takes its cost down by a whopping Rs. 7,000.

Besides the price cut, the company has also announced a slew of other attractive offers and benefits for the buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. These offers can be availed via the official Samsung India website. Notably, the device is available in a single storage variant and three color options such as Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Black in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Discounts

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has received a price cut of Rs. 7,000. With this price cut, the device that was available for Rs. 1,15,999 is now up for sale for Rs. 1,08,999. This price cut is reflected on Amazon India, the official Samsung India website and offline channels as well.

Apart from the price cut, Samsung has announced that buyers of the foldable smartphone can get other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment for up to 18 months via leading banks on buying it from the official website. Also, there is an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 on upgrading the Galaxy Z Flip from a set of select smartphones.

On buying the Galaxy Z Flip via Amazon India, those who use an HSBC card or an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Amazon Pay credit card can get a 5% discount on the smartphone.

Should You Buy?

For the uninitiated, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the time of its launch was Rs. 1,09,999. After the device received a price hike due to the GST rate revision taking it up to Rs. 1,15,999. Now, it is interesting to see its cost go down once again. If you wanted to get your hands on this foldable smartphone, then this offer period could be the right time.

Best Mobiles in India