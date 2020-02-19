ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's Hinge Prone To Dust Accumulation

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Samsung recently introduced the world with the next flagship Galaxy phones, along with the Galaxy Z Flip. After the first teardown test, it is reported that the clamshell device's hinge fibers are prone to dust accumulation. Citing concern over the issue, iFixit said that due to dust and debris the Z Flip might not work properly all the time.

    However, Samsung earlier confirmed that the latest foldable phone isn't dust-resistant. Well, this could especially be meant for the display. Since we are concerned about the internal hardware's dust accumulation, the giant is yet to respond to the issues caused. Going further into the report, it has been mentioned that the dust and debris collected at the hinge is enough to produce grind, which in any way doesn't look pleasing, especially after you have spent $1,380(roughly Rs. 98,672) on the handset.

    Another issue about the phone is the use of a glass folding screen. After it was tested on level 2, the glass showed observable damage. Just as a precaution, Samsung issued a statement to carefully use the foldable screen. Since the issue has been raised, the brand has reportedly said that it will offer screen replacement choice, and it is not going to be free. Moreover, it will offer free of cost one-time screen protector only when the users send their clamshell phone to a Samsung executive.

    It is still a daring thing that the brand is taking no chill pill, ever since it announced its extension in the clamshell phone category. Earlier, when the company introduced the Galaxy Fold smartphone, it received severe criticism due to the problematic plastic screen. Immediately responding to the issue, the Korean giant put a hold on the phone sales. After fixing hardware issues, the device was again put up for sales. And since then the sales have remained quite good.

     

    source

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
