    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip To Don Galaxy Fold 2 Moniker: Launch Tipped In Q2 2020

    Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event on February 11 where it will be introducing the next-generation flagship Galaxy S20 series. The South Korean brand is said to take the stage to announce the successor of the Galaxy Fold. The device has been leaked several times online suggested a foldable clamshell design similar to the Moto Razr 2019. Now, a new report contradicts the earlier reports of the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip's arrival next month.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip To Don Galaxy Fold 2 Moniker

     

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Official Launch Dates

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is now said to debut in Q2 2020. This information has been tipped by popular leakster Max Weinbach via Twitter. He further notes that the device could be introduced under Galaxy Fold 2 moniker and offer a different folding display than its predecessor.

    The leakster has given us some insight into some of the key details of the upcoming foldable smartphones. Starting with the display, the handset is said to arrive with an 8-inch panel, but its resolution hasn't been disclosed.

    The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to come with S-Pen stylus support which is currently exclusive to the Galaxy Note series. Weinbach suggests the upcoming device will draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will ship with 5G connectivity support.

    The tweet also notes the presence of a 108MP camera and an ultra-thin glass. The number of camera sensors is undisclosed. Also, there is no word on the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities. We are waiting for some concrete information to arrive on the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone and will keep you posted in the same.

     

    As for the Galaxy S20 series, it is confirmed to go official on February 11 and will be launched comprising the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. A recent re-booking poster leaked online suggested free Galaxy Buds+ wireless earphones on the standard Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
