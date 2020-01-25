Samsung Galaxy S20 Leaked Poster Suggests Free Galaxy Buds+ On Pre-Orders News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

With the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event approaching, the leaks surrounding the upcoming series have started swarming the online space. Just a few days ago, the complete specifications of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra were leaked. Also, its official renders were tipped along with the expected pricing. Now, a new leak suggests shipment of the Galaxy Buds+ along with the new lineup.

According to Evan Blass (@evleaks), Samsung will offer the Galaxy Buds+ for free if you pre-order the Galaxy S20 series. The tipster has also shared an image that appears to be the official promotional poster of the upcoming lineup.

It seems that the new-generation Galaxy Buds+ will be available with only the Galax S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 Plus. There is no mention of the standard model in the leaked poster. So, it can't be said for sure if the standard model will also get this offer or not.

Besides, the leaked poster reveals the design of the upcoming devices which corroborates with previous leaks.

The rectangular camera module is visible on both the smartphones and matches with the official renders that surfaced yesterday. Also, the volume and power key can be seen on the right panel of the Galaxy S20 Plus as tipped via official render.

While the Galaxy S20 series is slated to go official on February 11 in San Francisco, the company is yet to announce its arrival in India and the remaining markets. As for the leaked pricing, the standard Galaxy S20 is said to arrive with EUR 899 price label (approximately Rs. 70,779).

The Galaxy S20 5G model has been tipped with EUR 999 price which roughly translates to Rs. 78,663. Whereas, the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G is likely to cost EUR 1,099 which is around Rs, 86,535 in India. Notably, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus are said to come in three color options - Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Blue colors.

