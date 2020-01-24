Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Official Renders Reveals Full Design: Pricing Tipped

It is clear by now that Samsung will be bringing the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 smartphones for the masses. Now, the official render of the upcoming series is out along with the pricing leaving a little to the imagination.

The new set of leaks revealing the design as well the pricing comes via 91Mobiles in association with the well-known tipster called Ishan Aggarwal.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Offical Renders Leak

The leaked renders corroborate with the previously leaked design, such as a rectangular camera setup and a punch-hole display. While the standard Galaxy S20 can be seen with three camera sensors, the Galaxy S20 comes with a quad-camera module. The Samsung branding is the only other thing you will notice on the back panel.

Upfront, both smartphones are seen sporting a single punch-hole for the selfie camera placed at the center-top. This leak puts rest to rumors suggesting a dual punch-hole for the selfie camera on the Galaxy S20 Plus. Also, the bezels appear ultra-thin on all corners.

The volume keys are placed alongside the power key on the right panel. The left edge seems barren, also, there is no sight of the dedicated Bixby key.

The placement of the USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack is not revealed by the image. But, we can expect them to be positioned at the bottom panel.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Leaked Pricing

The report suggests a EUR 899 price tag for the standard Galaxy S20 that roughly translates to Rs. 70,779 in India. The Galaxy S20 5G model is said to carry EUR 999 price label which is approximately equal to Rs. 78,663.

As for the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, the device is tipped to be launched at EUR 1,099 which is somewhere around Rs. 86,535. Samsung is said to launch both Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Pro in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Blue, and Cosmic Black color options.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Expected Specifications And Features

The complete specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S20 series surface online via a leak recently. Starting with the Galaxy S20 5G, the device is said to ship with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display.

The display specifications include a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels WQHD resolution, 563 PPI pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate.

It has been leaked with an in-house Exynos 990 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The triple-camera module is said to accommodate a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor combined with another 12MP wide-angle sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor.

The handset will draw its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S20 Plus leaked specs have suggested a bigger 6.7-inch display. The display specifications remain the same as the standard model. For imaging, the quad-camera module at the rear is speculated with the same sensors as the standard model, except for an additional ToF sensor.

The battery is also bigger here at 4,500 mAh. Notably, both the smartphones will be shipped with an Android 10 OS and offer a One UI 2.0 user interface.