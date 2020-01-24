Just In
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra To Offer 100x Space Zoom: Pricing Tipped
Samsung will announce its Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on February 11 in the US. As of now, it is almost confirmed that the company will launch three smartphones under the S20 series. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a dedicated zoom lens called 100x space zoom.
Now, the latest leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra confirm some of the new features that the device will introduce. To begin with the camera, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a quad-camera setup. The smartphone is likely to offer a 108MP primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5x telephoto lens, lastly a 3D ToF sensor.
This is the first Samsung smartphone to use a periscope zoom lens. Companies like Oppo and Huawei have already launched many smartphones with this zoom lens technology. Though it just offers a 5x optical zoom, using software algorithms and additional sensors, the smartphone will be able to offer 100x hybrid zoom. This will be achieved by combining an optical and digital zoom.
All three models of the Galaxy S20 offers a slightly curved display offering up to 120Hz refresh rate with a punch hole or Infinity-O cut out, offering a higher screen to body ratio. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the S20+ models are expected to offer an AMOLED display with 2K resolution, whereas the Galaxy S20 is likely to settle for a 1080p AMOLED screen.
Depending on the region, these smartphones will either be powered by the Exynos 990 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price
According to the leak, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be the most expensive S series smartphone. The base variant of the S20 Ultra with 128GB storage will cost €1349 (approx Rs. 1,06,224) and the model with 512GB storage will retail for €1549 (approx Rs. 1,21,972). Both models will be available in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black colors.
