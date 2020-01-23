Samsung Galaxy S20 Display Refresh Rate Will Be Set At 60Hz Out-Of-The-Box News oi-Vivek

Samsung is all set to unpack its next flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S20 on February 11. It is speculated that the company will launch at least three variations of the Galaxy S20, all featuring a high-resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Now, a new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones will come with display refresh rate set to 60Hz and not 120Hz. This means one has to change the refresh rate from the settings menu to get the best of these smartphones.

Even on the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 series, the company sets the resolution at 1080p, though these smartphones offer a QHD display. This helps the phone with battery life. It looks like the company might be using the same reason to ship the Galaxy S20 smartphones with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy S20 Ultra To Use Stainless Steel

Till date, every flagship smartphone from Samsung with a metal frame used an aluminum frame. This likely to change with the Galaxy S20 Ultra -- the high-end flagship smartphone. According to the leak, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a stainless steel frame, similar to the one found on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max.

Compared to the Galaxy S20 and the S20+, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with a telephoto lens, capable of offering 5x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom, again, first time on a Samsung smartphone.

India Launch

Samsung is likely to announce its next-generation flagship smartphones in India by the end of February, unlike the US version the India version of the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones will be powered by an Exynos chipset and might not include 5G capabilities while keeping the rest of the features intact.

