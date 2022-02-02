Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 Discounts Detailed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is a pioneer in the foldable smartphone segment and launches such models in the Galaxy Z series. The recent offerings in the series include the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. While these smartphones are relatively expensive than the other flagship models, there is some partner discounts on these models.

In a recent development, Samsung has teamed up with partner banks such as ICICI and SBI to provide discounts to the buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3. Previously, only the HDFC Bank teamed up with Samsung to provide cashback offers and upgrade bonuses.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Discount

Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G using a card from any of the partner banks such as ICICI, SBI or HDFC will be able to get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000 on purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Also, there will be a cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 on using any of these bank payment options. The cashback will be Rs. 5,000 along with the Samsung Finance+ service.

Notably, Samsung Finance+ is a unique digital lending platform. It provides users with easy financing opportunities when they purchase any of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones in India.

For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3 has been launched in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 88,999 respectively. The smartphone is available in two colors - Cream and Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Discount

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 buyers who use a card from ICICI Bank, SBI Bank or HDFC Bank will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 7,000. Likewise, the cashback on the smartphone on using the bank payment is Rs. 7,000 and the Samsung Finance+ users will get Rs. 5,000 cashback.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 was launched in two storage variants - 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 and Rs. 1,57,999 respectively. This foldable smartphone from Samsung arrives in two colors - Phantom Green and Phantom Black.

Moreover, buyers of these smartphones choosing to buy the Galaxy Buds 2 priced at Rs. 11,999 can get their hands on the same at Rs. 1,999. Interested buyers can get these offers via the official Samsung online store, Samsung Exclusive stores and leading online and offline stores as well.

