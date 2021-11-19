Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 Camera Revealed; Improved Under-Display Sensors Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is all set to unveil the next-gen flagships - the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Speaking of the company's flagships, we also have premium foldable phones. New reports suggest Samsung is already working on the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4. For all we know, these two foldable phones could launch in Q3 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Camera Design Unveiled

For one, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 are said to bring in multiple upgrades from its predecessor. Among the upgrades, the upcoming foldable phones are tipped to pack superior cameras, including the under-display camera. The latest tip comes from a Korean blog that suggests an advanced camera system coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

What's more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will likely get its selfie cameras under the display, including the one on the external screen. Plus, Samsung is said to be enhancing the picture quality of the cameras. As the sensors are placed under the display, the South Korean company is working on making more stealth.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Camera Upgrades

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 could have a bit of tweak when it comes to its cameras. To note, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 packed an under-display selfie camera. But now, Samsung is reportedly working on two prototypes with a regular punch-hole cutout sensor as well as an under-display camera.

This means the company is keeping its options open when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Apart from the cameras, both foldable phone upgrades are tipped to include improved hinges and a lightweight body. Additionally, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 will reportedly get upgraded dust and waterproof certifications.

That said, these are mere speculations for now and should be taken with a grain of salt. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is all set to launch at CES 2022. Next, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S22 series to hit the shelves. The foldable Samsung phones could arrive in August or September of 2022.

