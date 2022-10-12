Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3 Get Massive Discounts Online; Where To Buy? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Samsung is offering a lucrative discount on the yesteryear foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphones are selling at Rs. 95,999 and Rs. 1,77,999 and have got massive discounts during these festive season sales.

Earlier, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for sale under Rs. 60,000 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. It was also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available under Rs. 1,10,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Let's take a look at the offers on these phones and if these are good buys at their sale price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 Discount

Firstly, the Galaxy Z Fold3 retails at Rs. 1,09,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. During the sale, there is a discount of Rs. 4,000 on using an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit card for the purchase, thereby bringing its cost down to Rs. 1,04,999.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, which retails for Rs. 95,999 is available for Rs. 59,999 on Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale. With the bank cashback of Rs. 5,000 on purchasing this smartphone, the effective price of the foldable smartphone drops to Rs. 54,999.

Should You Buy These Samsung Foldable Smartphones at a Discount?

If you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 and was holding your buying decision due to their expensive price tag, then the discount offered by the online retailers makes it alluring. However, these phones have their sequels - the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 but these are even more expensive and there aren't any such alluring deals on these phones.

While Flipping or folding these phones out in public will attract people's attention, these bring in a lot of practicality as well. However, the hinge mechanism might be bothersome for some users. While you type, play games, or scroll through apps, there are increased possibilities for the hinge to bother you.

At the same, the durability of these foldable smartphones could be one of your biggest concerns. While it's got a strong sturdy build, you can't risk it with too many drops or scratches. Considering these factors, if you still want to upgrade to these foldable phones, then you can buy either the Galaxy Z Flip3 or Galaxy Z Fold3 during the Flipkart or Amazon sale.

