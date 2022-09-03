Just In
Here’s How You Can Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 At Rs. 49,999
Samsung's recently launched foldable flagship smartphone - the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a gorgeous design and improved features. It is a notable upgrade to the yesteryear model - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The device is available for purchase at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant but you can get enticing offers and benefits worth Rs. 40,000 on buying the latest flip smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Price And Offers
While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs. 89,999, you can get your hands on the smartphone for as low as Rs. 49,999. The company is offering an exchange offer, wherein your old smartphone can be exchanged for up to Rs. 33,000. The exchange discount will depend on the model of smartphone you are planning to trade in and its condition as well.
Additionally, Samsung is also offering a bank cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs. 7,000. These discounts take the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 to Rs. 49,999. If you use a referral code or purchase the device from the Samsung Shop app, then you will be eligible for another Rs. 2,000 off.
What's more, you can choose to pay for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in monthly installments as there is no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,611 per month. You can also purchase the Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth 42mm model by paying a meager Rs. 2,999 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This is a great deal for buyers of the foldable smartphone as this specific smartwatch model retails for Rs. 34,999.
Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4?
Buying this showstopper is up to your personal choice, your budget, and your requirements. If you want to grab this smartphone with a unique design, then the ongoing offer of Rs. 49,999 is a good deal. With this deal, you can save up to Rs. 40,000 on the expensive flagship smartphone.
