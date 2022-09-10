Just In
- 58 min ago A15-Powered iPhone 13 Pro Is as Powerful as A16-Powered iPhone 14 Pro
- 1 hr ago Instagram Repost Feature in the Works: What Is It and How Does It Work?
- 1 hr ago Google’s Mystery Foldable Phone Could Be A Camera Powerhouse
- 2 hrs ago Importing iPhone 14 From the US Might Not Be Enticing As It Was Before
Don't Miss
- News Cloudburst triggers flash floods in U'khand's Pithoragarh; One dead, 30 homes submerged | VIDEO
- Finance Sharekhan Retains Buy Call On Mahindra Lifespace Developers with Price Target of Rs. 640
- Lifestyle 11 Temples To Visit In Tamil Nadu To Avoid Divorce And Have A Happy Married Life
- Sports India vs Australia: H2H Record in T20I, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Score, Best Bowling
- Education SSC CGL 2022 Application Form to be Released Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here!
- Movies Shehnaaz Gill Says Salman Khan Motivates Her A Lot; 'From Him, I Have Learnt To Keep Moving Ahead'
- Travel Mind Blowing Places for Stargazing In India You Can't Miss!
- Automobiles Limited Edition Audi Q7 SUV Launched In India At Rs 88.08 Lakh
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Survives Durability Test With Some Hurt
Samsung advertises its latest foldable smartphone -- the Galaxy Z Flip4-- as one of the most durable smartphones. Unsurprisingly, this piqued the interest of the infamous YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. In the video, Zack Nelson subjects the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 to almost everything that conventional candy bar smartphones such as the OnePlus 10T have gone through.
Nelson has put the Galaxy Z Flip4 through an even tougher set of tests. In addition to the usual bend and flame tests, the foldable smartphone was also smeared with dirt against its surfaces and hinges. What's more, the Galaxy Z Flip4 withstands all efforts taken to damage it.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Survives Durability Tests
As seen in the JerryRigEverything's durability test video, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 appears to have unchanged construction and structural integrity as its predecessor - the Galaxy Z Flip3. The exterior display is protected by glass while the internal display features a plastic cover.
As the external display lacks exceptional scratch-resistant properties and it leaves the panel scratched at level 6 of Moh's scale of hardness. Deeper grooves are noticed at level 7 of the scale. Meanwhile, the internal display is softer Samsung has to warn users not to use fingernails hard against the screen as it could leave permanent markings. This is evident as the device develops permanent marks at level 3 of Moh's scale.
In the flame test, there are permanent burn marks on both displays and scratches all over due to the use of various materials on the panels. In addition, it was dusted with gravel on both sides of the hinges, and they survived despite opening and closing the device multiple times. The Galaxy Z Flip4 survived the gravel breach successfully.
Related: Here's a review of the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip4
In the bend test, the Galaxy Z Flip4 was subjected to the bend test. While it proved to be close to difficult, when trying to bend the screen past its open position, it makes strange popping sounds but remains functional though it won't close fully anymore. Apparently, the flip phone has passed the durability test.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470