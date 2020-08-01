Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Leaked Renders Hit The Web News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is all set to be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. This next-generation foldable smartphone from the company is believed to be much larger than its predecessor with a design that appears to be inspired by the same. We have already seen some leaked renders showing what we can expect from this device. Now, a set of fresh renders have been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Leaked Renders

The official-looking press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 show that the device could flaunt a design that is familiar to what we have seen in the previous leaks and rumors. It appears to have a bezel-less design as well. The inner primary display of the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung is said to flaunt a punch-hole cutout instead of a side-notch while the exterior display seems to stretch towards the edges.

Eventually, the device is seen to flaunt a bezel-less design unlike what we have seen in the first-generation model. Moreover, the cover display seems to have a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera.

The renders leaked by MySmartPrice shows that the device will have a horizontal fold design as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold Z and have a hinge at its back. Also, the multiple-camera setup appears to include a rectangular camera module that is similar to what we have seen on the Galaxy Note20 series renders that were leaked. Notably, the upcoming foldable smartphone appears to arrive in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colors. Though the edges are not visible completely, the presence of physical buttons is seen indicating that these could be the volume and power buttons.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Rumors

When it comes to speculations, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is believed to arrive with a 6.23-inch outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a relatively larger 7.7-inch inner display. The camera arrangement at the rear is likely to comprise of 12MP, 64MP and 12MP sensors and the inner screen is said to include a 10MP selfie sensor. The other goodies of the smartphone are likely to include 5G support, 512GB of storage space and a 4356mAh battery with 15W wireless charging support.

