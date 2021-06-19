Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch Tipped For August 3: What We Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 3. The new leak by tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that the South Korean brand is hosting an Unpacked event on August 3 where it is going to unveil the next-gen foldable smartphones. Last week, he also suggested that both models will go for sale starting August 27 in select markets. However, Samsung has not shared its word on this.

Besides, Prosser also claimed that Samsung has started mass production for the upcoming foldable smartphones and the brand has ordered manufacturers to produce 50,000-70,000 units per day for each device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Expected Features

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the smartphone is said to feature an under-display camera. However, there are rumors that the brand has some logistic issues for the UDC. If the phone will ship with UDC, the device will have a 16MP sensor on the main display, while a 12MP lens on the cover display.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with triple rear cameras placed into a vertical module along with LED flash. The camera sensors will include a 12MP main lens, a 12MP sensor, and a 16MP shooter. The phone is also said to support S Pen and will pack a 4,275 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging. Lastly, the phone could arrive in three color variants - black, grey, and white.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to come with a larger secondary display compared to its predecessor which will help users to read a text message without flipping open the smartphone. It is expected to sport a dual-camera setup that will house a pair of 12MP sensors. Upfront, it will have a 10MP selfie camera placed into a punch-hole cutout. Lastly, the phone is said to launch in purple, black, white, and green color options.

What We Think

Other features like display and processor are still under wraps. However, we expect Samsung could use the SD888 chip and a higher refresh rate for the upcoming devices. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are rumored to be cheaper compared to their predecessors, which will be one of the key selling points. As far as the India launch is concerned, there is no information regarding India's availability.

Best Mobiles in India