Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted On Geekbench; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB RAM Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is all set to be officially introduced at an event on August 10. The device will be arriving as the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year. Ahead of the launch, the new Fold offering's images and some specifications were leaked earlier. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has visited Geekbench, revealing some key specs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Will Have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has appeared on the benchmarking app with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The flagship device is spotted featuring a massive 12GB of RAM. The device was benchmarked running Android 12 operating system. The phone has managed to achieve a single-core score of 1,351 and a multi-core score of 3,808. That's pretty much revealed by the Geekbench listing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications, Features Leaked So Far

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be offering a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED screen on the inside. The outer display of the device will be 6.2-inch with HD+ resolution. Both the displays are said to offer a high 120Hz screen refresh rate. In the camera department, the phone is tipped to offer a 50MP primary shooter, which will be paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto shooter.

The inner camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 4MP lens. The camera above the outer display has a 10MP sensor. The 5G smartphone is rumored to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, which will be supporting 25W fast charging. Lastly, the device is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Also Coming Alongside The Fold 4

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the company will also be launching the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone. The clamshell device is said to have a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED foldable inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will also be a small 2.1-inch Super AMOLED screen on the outside. This one is also rumored to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For imaging, the device is expected to offer two 12MP cameras on the outer shell and a 10MP sensor on the inside for selfies. Lastly, the rumor mill indicates that the phone will be having a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

