Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Performance

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful and most capable smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will soon be dethroned by the in-house Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, expected to launch in the next few weeks.

Thanks to the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer better performance than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 outperforms the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in both single-core and multi-core CUP tests on Geekbench 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Performance

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 scored 1351 points on the single-core Geekbench 5 test. Similarly, on the multi-core Geekbench 5 CPU test, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has posted 3808 points, making it a much more powerful smartphone than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The benchmark confirms that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a peak CPU clock speed of 3.19GHz. Strangely, the smartphone has 10GB of RAM which is very uncommon as most smartphones either offer 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. The base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to offer 256 or 512GB of internal storage.

Not just the performance, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also have a cutting-edge folding display design with hi-resolution and high-refresh-rate technology. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be a much superior product to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Has An Advantage

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might outperform the Galaxy S22 Ultra in most aspects, the upcoming folding smartphone is unlikely to match the camera performance of the Galaxy S 22 Ultra. As per the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a triple camera setup, and it misses out on the periscope zoom lens.

Even in terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be ever so slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and in India, the smartphone is likely to cost around Rs. 1,50,000 just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

