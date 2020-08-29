Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite With Cheaper Price To Soon Launch In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is reportedly working on a cheaper foldable smartphone for the Indian market. The company is expected to launch soon the new foldable smartphone as the Galaxy Z Fold Lite. A new phone with model number SM-F415F/DS has been spotted on Samsung India website and the F letter suggests the phone will be a foldable smartphone.

Previously, a phone with the same model number appeared on the WiFi Alliance certification. The company seems to be adding features to the phone for the convenience of Indian users and it said to be the India-specific variant. The device is expected to feature a colorless polyimide (CPI) type of plastics. Apart from these, there is no information regarding the upcoming handset.

As per a report via SamMobile, the company is reportedly working on two more phones. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold Lite in the company's portfolio, the Galaxy Z Fold S and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are known to exist.

Now, the company is prepping up to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Unpacked Part 2 virtual event on September 1. The handset launched earlier this month at Galaxy Unpacked event. However, the company didn't reveal the specifications and pricing details of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The formal launch event of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will take place at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) on September 1.

At that time the company revealed a few details of the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come with larger Infinity-O Display. There will be an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection. The display will also offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the connectivity front, the handset will support the 5G network and the device will pack a 4,500 mAh Dual battery. A report via WinFuture claims the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be priced lower than the original Galaxy Fold.

