Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Concept Renders Show Galaxy S22-Like Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Foldable smartphones are getting into the mainstream and many companies are working on their own foldable devices. While Oppo and Huawei are new entrants to this market segment, Samsung is already leading the race with its offerings in the Galaxy Z series. Fresh reports suggest that the South Korean tech giant is working on the next-generation model - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Recently, Oppo launched the Find N sporting a modern design and it also solves the display crease issue to some extent. Now, Samsung is speculated to be working on the sequel to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Already, expectations regarding this smartphone are high. Adding to these, a couple of smartphone concept creators have shared their idea of what the Galaxy Z Fold4 might look like.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Concept Renders

What's grabs our attention is that both these concept renders of the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone are based on the design of the recently unveiled Galaxy S22 Ultra. Notably, the S22 Ultra is the latest superphone from the South Korean tech giant featuring a premium design and top-of-the-line specifications. Eventually, it makes sense that the Galaxy Z Fold4 to inherit a similar design as it will be an ultra-premium flagship model.

One of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 concept renders has come from Ben Geskin. It retains the same form factor as its predecessor with a rectangular inner display and a narrow external display. The camera module seems to have undergone a complete changeover. While the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a single camera island with three sensors and a flash, the Galaxy Z Fold4 render shows an arrangement that is identical to what we saw on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Another concept render of the device has come from the imagination of Apple Lab and it looks quite similar to Ben's render. The only difference is that it seems to house three rear camera sensors instead of four. Also, it shows that the smartphone might be launched in lavender, black and white color options.

Though these renders reveal what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the company is yet to reveal any details regarding the upcoming smartphone. As per the previous launch pattern of Samsung, the device could be unveiled in Q3 2022. Until then, we need to take these speculations with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India