Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 To Arrive With 1TB Storage Space

Given that Samsung has already launched the current generation flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S series earlier this year, it is time to expect the foldable phones. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. It is expected to be launched in August this year at the upcoming Unpacked 2022 event.

Ahead of the launch of this smartphone, we have come across several rumors and speculations. One of the recent reports hints at the storage capacity of the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung. It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will follow the same footsteps of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Storage Capacity Leak

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is speculated to arrive with 1TB of storage space. It will be a major upgrade over the 512GB storage option that was used by the previous generation model - the Galaxy Z Fold3. The report goes on to state that the 1TB storage variant of the upcoming Samsung smartphone could have model numbers SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W.

Also, it is tipped to be similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the most premium smartphone from the company to date with 1TB of storage space. Having said that, this will be the second smartphone to arrive with 1TB of storage space. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect future high-end models to also come with high-capacity storage space that can be used to meet all their storage demands.

What's more, Samsung stopped using a microSD card for expandable storage space from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Instead of the additional storage capacity, the company started offering higher storage options. The yesteryear foldable model - the Galaxy Z Fold3 also misses out on a microSD card slot but it has a 512GB of storage option on the top-end variant.

In addition to the improved camera, performance, and more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will also arrive with 1TB of storage space for all your requirements. It could be useful in saving high-resolution photos that are clicked by the camera hardware. While the high-end variant could arrive with 1TB of storage space, there could be other storage configurations such as 256GB and 512GB as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Rumored Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is expected to come with notable upgrades and improvements over its predecessor. It could feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. In addition, there could be an improved 3x optical zoom capability with the ultra-wide sensor.

Other rumors point out at the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with up to 16GB of RAM. it is speculated to feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. It is tipped to come with a 6.2-inch secondary display with the same 120Hz refresh rate as well. On top of these, the device is likely to run Android 12 topped with One UI.

However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company to know more details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

