Samsung has to pay $539 Millions to Apple for copyright infringement

Apple has won a copyright infringement case against Samsung, where Samsung has to pay Apple a whopping amount of fine ($539 million). The case was filed by Apple in 2011 and the Jury members have asked Samsung to pay the fine. According to Apple Samsung could not have reached this position of words top smartphone makers without Apple's patents and asked to pay a fine of $1.05 billion. However, after almost seven years, the Jury team has asked Samsung to pay a sum of $539 million.

As of now, Apple seems to have an upper hand in this case and Samsung might reconsider the trail to reduce the amount of file that has it has to pay. There is no exact information on the number/types of patents that belong to Apple. However, going by the Apple's case details more than one patent has been misused by Samsung and the company has to pay back for the same. With this kind of result from Jury commtiee, Apple is very happy about the outcome. However, on the other hand, Samsung has not got the results, which the company has been expected.

Samsung spokesperson said:

Today's decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages.

Apple spokesperson said:

Samsung should pay for copying our products." "This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design.

Jury committee said:

We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers.

Conclusion:

Apple has clearly won the case and there will be more negotiations about the fine amount that Samsung has to pay for Apple. As Apple is depending on Samsung for a display panel, the company might also charge more to take indirectly on Apple. This is a huge win for Apple, which might help the company to get more users, stating how original they are.