Samsung has reportedly shipped over 20 million units of Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

2017 seems to be quite a good year for Samsung in terms of earning revenues. According to a report by market research company Strategy Analytics, the company has already shipped more than 20 million units of its flagship Galaxy S8.

The report states that Samsung shipped 19.8 million units of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus by the end of June. This is a huge achievement considering that the Galaxy S8 duo was released on April 21. And, the 20-million mark was crossed sometime in the beginning of last month. The report further claims that South Korean manufacturer shipped around of 278,800 Galaxy S8/S8 Plus units each day since their launch.

An earlier report by the same publisher, the success of the Galaxy S8 duo is the reason behind a growth in the average selling price (ASP) of Samsung smartphones. In 2016, it was $227, while it has increased to $235. What's more, the good times for the company are here to stay as the Galaxy Note 8 will be launching soon.

Samsung has already sent out press invites for the launch event of its upcoming flagship phablet, which is to take place on August 23. While last year's Note 7 met with an unfortunate fate, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to create a stir in the smartphone industry.

As we already know, the device is going to have some of the same features as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. So it goes without saying that people will love the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Here you can check out its leaked promotional poster that surafced earlier.